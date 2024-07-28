Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE MLM traded up $18.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.62. The stock had a trading volume of 379,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,027. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.