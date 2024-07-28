Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $4.97 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $728,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in monday.com by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in monday.com by 33.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 415,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,868,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 204,253 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 626.25, a P/E/G ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

