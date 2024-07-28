Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $34.08. 545,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,648. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Report on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.