Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $34.08. 545,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,648. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
