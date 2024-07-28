Hovde Group Boosts SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target to $28.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

