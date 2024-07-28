Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HHH traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

