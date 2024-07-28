Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 84.4% in July

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

