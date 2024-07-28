IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

IAALF stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.