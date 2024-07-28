ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.29 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $168.85 million and $9.29 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,010,253,733 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,010,236,148.1166989. The last known price of ICON is 0.16711504 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $9,106,933.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.