IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

IDXX stock opened at $469.71 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.