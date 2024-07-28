iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iHuman Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 62,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,020. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.40.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

