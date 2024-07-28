Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $247.49. 882,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day moving average of $251.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

