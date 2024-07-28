Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 972,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Immunocore comprises approximately 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $63,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,852,000 after buying an additional 166,988 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Immunocore by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $5,064,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 161,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

