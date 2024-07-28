Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXHL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

IXHL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 12,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare ( NASDAQ:IXHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

