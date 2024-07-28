Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 91.7% in July

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 556,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,695. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $338.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,398,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 139,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

