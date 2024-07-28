Insider Buying: Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Acquires 280,000 Shares of Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($137,609.93).
Marston’s Price Performance
Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 39.10 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £247.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.54. Marston’s PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.80 ($0.51).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday.
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
