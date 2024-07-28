Insider Buying: Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Acquires 280,000 Shares of Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($137,609.93).

Marston’s Price Performance

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 39.10 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £247.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.54. Marston’s PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.80 ($0.51).

Get Marston's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday.

Marston’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.