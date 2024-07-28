Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $83,318.40 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,380.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACEL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

