Insider Selling: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells $28,037.34 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlTi Global alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.