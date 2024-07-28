Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells $1,113,688.80 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $1,113,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $495.26 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $503.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.40.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.30.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
