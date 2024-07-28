inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $469,647.21 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,005.75 or 1.00120937 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00072253 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00440949 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $390,362.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.