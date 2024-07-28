Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$272.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$249.73.

Intact Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

IFC stock opened at C$244.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$230.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$223.79. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$245.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

