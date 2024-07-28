Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.490 EPS.
Shares of ITGR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.81. 460,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27.
In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
