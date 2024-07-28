International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,690,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 22,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $94,913,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

