Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71.75 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $71.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $9.50 or 0.00014013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,367,085 coins and its circulating supply is 467,177,771 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

