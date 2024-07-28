Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $4.80 during trading hours on Friday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
About Intrum AB (publ)
