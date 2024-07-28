Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $4.80 during trading hours on Friday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

About Intrum AB (publ)



Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Featured Articles

