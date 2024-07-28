Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 3,457,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,421. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.