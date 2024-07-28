Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 765,888 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 296,661 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 488.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 295,738 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,983,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 242,204 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 178,529 shares during the period.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

