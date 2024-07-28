Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
