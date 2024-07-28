IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

IQE Price Performance

Shares of IQEPF stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Get IQE alerts:

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.