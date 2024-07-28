IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Update

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.
IQE Price Performance
Shares of IQEPF stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
About IQE
