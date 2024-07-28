Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Price Performance

IREN opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,521.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.