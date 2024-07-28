Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,521.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
