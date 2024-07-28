iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,745 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.74. 3,420,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,295. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

