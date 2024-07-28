iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERET traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

