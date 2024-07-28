iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 171,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,671. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

