iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,093 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,573. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

