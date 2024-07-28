iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.72. 750,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,400. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

