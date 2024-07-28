iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWO traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

