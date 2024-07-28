ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in July

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITOCHU Stock Up 1.0 %

ITOCY stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.75. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the first quarter valued at $718,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

