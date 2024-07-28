Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 527,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.61.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

