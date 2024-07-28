Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.32

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $1.25. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 927,290 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

Featured Stories

