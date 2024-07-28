Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $645,961.70 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $645,961.70 and approximately $5.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 77.1% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,037.17 or 0.99977082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00072230 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

