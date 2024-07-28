JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.07.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,270,043.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock worth $8,915,764. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

