Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JIAXF remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.
About Jiangxi Copper
