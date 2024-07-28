JMP Securities Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $300.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.21.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $270.06 on Wednesday. Chubb has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $275.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.61. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

