JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $69.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,672,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after buying an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after buying an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

