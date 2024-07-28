JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.64.

TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $314,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

