Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 2,436,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

