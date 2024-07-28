Kaspa Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.54 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $66.30 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,306,764,864 coins and its circulating supply is 24,307,988,111 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,303,042,559.50857 with 24,301,816,158.625725 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18490741 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $144,826,407.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

