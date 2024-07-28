Kava Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.76 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $455.21 million and $6.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00040336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,128 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

