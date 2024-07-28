Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 2.4 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.