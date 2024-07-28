Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. 242,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

