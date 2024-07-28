Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of El Pollo Loco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 223,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $358.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.48.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

