Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.
KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
KEL stock opened at C$5.90 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.08.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of C$126.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
